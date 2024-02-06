How Is Nokia Corp ADR. (NYSE: NOK) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 12.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.62B, closed the last trade at $3.56 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The NOK stock price is -39.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 17.42% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.81 million shares.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOK stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 5.32%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corp ADR shares have moved 4.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) have changed 3.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.