Hess Midstream LP (HESM): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the recent trade at $33.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The HESM stock price is -3.73% off its 52-week high price of $34.75 and 23.49% above the 52-week low of $25.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 899.72K shares.

Sporting -3.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HESM stock price touched $33.50 or saw a rise of 3.6%. Year-to-date, Hess Midstream LP shares have moved 5.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have changed 6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.9.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hess Midstream LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.15%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.20% and 36.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $352.49 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $373.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 31.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.14%.

HESM Dividends

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.63 at a share yield of 7.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 90.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hess Midstream LP having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $264.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alps Advisors Inc. held 15.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 3.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.43 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 11.08% shares in the company for having 6.3 million shares of worth $175.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $56.68 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.42% of company’s outstanding stock.