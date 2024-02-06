Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 7.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.93M, closed the recent trade at $8.35 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 18.44% during that session. The HSDT stock price is -125.63% off its 52-week high price of $18.84 and 31.86% above the 52-week low of $5.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2730.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75K shares.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Sporting 18.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HSDT stock price touched $8.35 or saw a rise of 11.83%. Year-to-date, Helius Medical Technologies Inc shares have moved 3.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) have changed 7.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 47990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.