Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 7.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.93M, closed the recent trade at $8.35 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 18.44% during that session. The HSDT stock price is -125.63% off its 52-week high price of $18.84 and 31.86% above the 52-week low of $5.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2730.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75K shares.
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information
Sporting 18.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HSDT stock price touched $8.35 or saw a rise of 11.83%. Year-to-date, Helius Medical Technologies Inc shares have moved 3.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT) have changed 7.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 47990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.21%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.30% and 25.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.40%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $350k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.36% over the past 5 years.
HSDT Dividends
Helius Medical Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.63% with a share float percentage of 13.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helius Medical Technologies Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5108.0 shares worth more than $48934.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 4552.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43608.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.