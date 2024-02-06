Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)’s -3.60% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $359.45M, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The SUPV stock price is -5.05% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 61.32% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Sporting -3.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SUPV stock price touched $4.55 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares have moved 12.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have changed 32.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.