Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)’s -3.60% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $359.45M, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The SUPV stock price is -5.05% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 61.32% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information
Sporting -3.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SUPV stock price touched $4.55 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares have moved 12.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have changed 32.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 268.42%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 460.00% and 533.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.80%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.46 million for the current quarter.
SUPV Dividends
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 20.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.50% with a share float percentage of 6.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Long Focus Capital Management, LLC with over 1.47 million shares worth more than $4.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Long Focus Capital Management, LLC held 1.86% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.