Grab Holdings Limited Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 22.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.39B, closed the last trade at $3.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -22.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.92 and 17.45% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.93 million shares.

Sporting -0.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GRAB stock price touched $3.21 or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved -4.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -1.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.00% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $627.77 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $624.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $502 million and $525 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.10% for the current quarter and 19.00% for the next.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.56% with a share float percentage of 76.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 466 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 709.27 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 18.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 288.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $989.28 million and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 70.87 million shares of worth $243.08 million while later fund manager owns 52.03 million shares of worth $199.29 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.