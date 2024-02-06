Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) Gained 101.34% In One Month

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 23.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.48M, closed the recent trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.32% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -956.41% off its 52-week high price of $12.36 and 58.97% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Sporting 7.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRRR stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares have moved 116.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 116.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed 101.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.