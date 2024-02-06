Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) Gained 101.34% In One Month

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 23.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.48M, closed the recent trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.32% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -956.41% off its 52-week high price of $12.36 and 58.97% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information
Sporting 7.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRRR stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares have moved 116.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 116.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed 101.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.53%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.
GRRR Dividends
Gorilla Technology Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 41.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.73% with a share float percentage of 20.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. held 0.20% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 65361.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.