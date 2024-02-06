Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.04B, closed the recent trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.57% during that session. The GGB stock price is -40.32% off its 52-week high price of $6.16 and 5.47% above the 52-week low of $4.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.71 million shares.
Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information
Sporting 2.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GGB stock price touched $4.39 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. ADR shares have moved -9.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) have changed -7.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.
Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Gerdau S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.47%, compared to -30.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.30%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.14 billion for the current quarter.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -31.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.46%.
GGB Dividends
Gerdau S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 7.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.60% with a share float percentage of 25.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. ADR having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 98.25 million shares worth more than $512.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital International Investors held 8.49% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 26.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.78 million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 41.24 million shares of worth $215.29 million while later fund manager owns 36.41 million shares of worth $223.92 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.