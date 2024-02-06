Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.04B, closed the recent trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.57% during that session. The GGB stock price is -40.32% off its 52-week high price of $6.16 and 5.47% above the 52-week low of $4.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.71 million shares.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting 2.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GGB stock price touched $4.39 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. ADR shares have moved -9.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) have changed -7.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.