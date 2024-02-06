General Motors Company (GM): Why Is The Stock Strong?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 19.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.63B, closed the last trade at $37.79 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The GM stock price is -15.45% off its 52-week high price of $43.63 and 30.4% above the 52-week low of $26.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.03 million shares.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Sporting -2.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GM stock price touched $37.79 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, General Motors Company shares have moved 5.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have changed 6.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 110.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.17.