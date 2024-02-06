GDS Holdings Limited ADR. (GDS) Is Up 18.97%, As Bears Mark A Gain

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the recent trade at $6.02 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 18.97% during that session. The GDS stock price is -340.2% off its 52-week high price of $26.50 and 16.78% above the 52-week low of $5.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Sporting 18.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GDS stock price touched $6.02 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares have moved -33.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) have changed -22.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.84.