GDS Holdings Limited ADR. (GDS) Is Up 18.97%, As Bears Mark A Gain

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the recent trade at $6.02 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 18.97% during that session. The GDS stock price is -340.2% off its 52-week high price of $26.50 and 16.78% above the 52-week low of $5.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.
GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information
Sporting 18.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GDS stock price touched $6.02 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares have moved -33.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) have changed -22.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.84.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.33%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.95% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -6.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.51%.
GDS Dividends
GDS Holdings Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.35% with a share float percentage of 39.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GDS Holdings Limited ADR having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd with over 15.84 million shares worth more than $174.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd held 8.62% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 8.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.42 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $5.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $4.76 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.