Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Are Up 12.92% YTD

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 9.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.75B, closed the last trade at $66.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The FTNT stock price is -22.92% off its 52-week high price of $81.24 and 33.24% above the 52-week low of $44.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 million shares.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FTNT stock price touched $66.09 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, Fortinet Inc shares have moved 12.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have changed 13.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.