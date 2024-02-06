Ford Motor Co. (F) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 80.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.39B, closed the last trade at $11.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -4.53% during that session. The F stock price is -33.05% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 16.91% above the 52-week low of $9.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.73 million shares.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting -4.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the F stock price touched $11.59 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Co. shares have moved -4.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) have changed -0.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 142.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.