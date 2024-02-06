First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.50% Stock Price Gain

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.91B, closed the recent trade at $14.16 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The FHN stock price is -75.85% off its 52-week high price of $24.90 and 36.51% above the 52-week low of $8.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.16 million shares.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FHN stock price touched $14.16 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, First Horizon Corporation shares have moved 0.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have changed -2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.