Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Gained 32.62% In One Month

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84B, closed the last trade at $21.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The FSLY stock price is -11.98% off its 52-week high price of $24.31 and 55.23% above the 52-week low of $9.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.
Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) trade information
Sporting -3.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FSLY stock price touched $21.71 or saw a rise of 5.28%. Year-to-date, Fastly Inc shares have moved 21.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have changed 32.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.
Fastly Inc (FSLY) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Fastly Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.10%, compared to 19.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 64.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.
FSLY Dividends
Fastly Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.