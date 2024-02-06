Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Gained 32.62% In One Month

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84B, closed the last trade at $21.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The FSLY stock price is -11.98% off its 52-week high price of $24.31 and 55.23% above the 52-week low of $9.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Sporting -3.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FSLY stock price touched $21.71 or saw a rise of 5.28%. Year-to-date, Fastly Inc shares have moved 21.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have changed 32.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.