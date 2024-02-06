Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.84M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.89% during that session. The XCUR stock price is -182.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.58 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28880.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 837.88K shares.

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Sporting 2.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XCUR stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Exicure Inc shares have moved -3.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) have changed -6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.