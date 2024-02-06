Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.84M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.89% during that session. The XCUR stock price is -182.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.58 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28880.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 837.88K shares.
Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information
Sporting 2.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XCUR stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Exicure Inc shares have moved -3.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) have changed -6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.
Exicure Inc (XCUR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -41.08% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.67% over the past 5 years.
XCUR Dividends
Exicure Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 15 and January 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 48.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.60% with a share float percentage of 20.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exicure Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Carlyle Group Inc. held 3.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Carlson Capital. L.P., with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 34318.0 shares of worth $44956.0 while later fund manager owns 12495.0 shares of worth $11008.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.