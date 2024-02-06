Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 16.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $28.17 per share which meant it gained $4.38 on the day or 18.41% during that session. The EVBG stock price is -26.2% off its 52-week high price of $35.55 and 34.33% above the 52-week low of $18.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 444.68K shares.
Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information
Sporting 18.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EVBG stock price touched $28.17 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Everbridge Inc shares have moved 15.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have changed 29.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.
Everbridge Inc (EVBG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Everbridge Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 123.88%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.60% and 64.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.
12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.66 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $117.13 million and $108.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.10% for the current quarter and 3.60% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.04% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 124.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.40%.
EVBG Dividends
Everbridge Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.