Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 16.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $28.17 per share which meant it gained $4.38 on the day or 18.41% during that session. The EVBG stock price is -26.2% off its 52-week high price of $35.55 and 34.33% above the 52-week low of $18.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 444.68K shares.

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Sporting 18.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EVBG stock price touched $28.17 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Everbridge Inc shares have moved 15.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have changed 29.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.