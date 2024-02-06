ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -7.23% Stock Price Decline

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.50M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The GWH stock price is -202.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.54 and 10.71% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Sporting -7.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GWH stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 23.64%. Year-to-date, ESS Tech Inc shares have moved -26.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) have changed -22.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.6.