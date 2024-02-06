Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 17.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.12B, closed the last trade at $14.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The ET stock price is -2.38% off its 52-week high price of $14.65 and 19.99% above the 52-week low of $11.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.28 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ET stock price touched $14.31 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved 3.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed 3.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.