Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 17.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.12B, closed the last trade at $14.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The ET stock price is -2.38% off its 52-week high price of $14.65 and 19.99% above the 52-week low of $11.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.28 million shares.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information
Sporting -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ET stock price touched $14.31 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved 3.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed 3.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Energy Transfer LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.95%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.90% and 9.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.50%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.34 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $20.5 billion and $21.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.10% for the current quarter and -0.40% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.83% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -15.79% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.30%.
ET Dividends
Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.25 at a share yield of 8.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.