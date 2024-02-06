Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Investors To Make Money Again

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 9.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.84B, closed the last trade at $15.90 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 7.94% during that session. The ELAN stock price is -0.25% off its 52-week high price of $15.94 and 50.44% above the 52-week low of $7.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.29 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Sporting 7.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ELAN stock price touched $15.90 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Elanco Animal Health Inc shares have moved 6.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) have changed 9.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.