Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Investors To Make Money Again

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 9.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.84B, closed the last trade at $15.90 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 7.94% during that session. The ELAN stock price is -0.25% off its 52-week high price of $15.94 and 50.44% above the 52-week low of $7.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.29 million shares.
Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information
Sporting 7.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ELAN stock price touched $15.90 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Elanco Animal Health Inc shares have moved 6.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) have changed 9.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Elanco Animal Health Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.02%, compared to 17.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -17.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.00%.
ELAN Dividends
Elanco Animal Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.12% with a share float percentage of 100.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elanco Animal Health Inc having a total of 498 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 84.62 million shares worth more than $851.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 17.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 49.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.9 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 11.18% shares in the company for having 55.1 million shares of worth $554.31 million while later fund manager owns 17.43 million shares of worth $175.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.