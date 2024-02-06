Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 10.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.20B, closed the last trade at $86.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The EW stock price is -10.24% off its 52-week high price of $94.87 and 29.62% above the 52-week low of $60.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.35 million shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EW stock price touched $86.06 or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares have moved 12.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have changed 17.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.