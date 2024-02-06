Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 10.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.20B, closed the last trade at $86.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The EW stock price is -10.24% off its 52-week high price of $94.87 and 29.62% above the 52-week low of $60.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.35 million shares.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information
Sporting -0.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EW stock price touched $86.06 or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares have moved 12.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have changed 17.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.21%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.80%.
24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 billion and $1.46 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.80% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.06% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 1.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.99%.
EW Dividends
Edwards Lifesciences Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.