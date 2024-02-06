DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.96B, closed the recent trade at $65.01 per share which meant it gained $3.8 on the day or 6.21% during that session. The DD stock price is -21.12% off its 52-week high price of $78.74 and 5.95% above the 52-week low of $61.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) trade information

Sporting 6.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DD stock price touched $65.01 or saw a rise of 0.46%. Year-to-date, DuPont de Nemours Inc shares have moved -15.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) have changed -15.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.