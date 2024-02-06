DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 11.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.56B, closed the last trade at $41.95 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -0.17% off its 52-week high price of $42.02 and 62.91% above the 52-week low of $15.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.06 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DKNG stock price touched $41.95 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 19.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed 27.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.