DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 11.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.56B, closed the last trade at $41.95 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -0.17% off its 52-week high price of $42.02 and 62.91% above the 52-week low of $15.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.06 million shares.
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information
Sporting 0.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DKNG stock price touched $41.95 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 19.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed 27.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.27%, compared to 22.00% for the industry.
DKNG Dividends
DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.86% with a share float percentage of 68.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 846 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 36.93 million shares worth more than $981.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.96% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $472.4 million and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 12.3 million shares of worth $326.69 million while later fund manager owns 10.14 million shares of worth $269.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.