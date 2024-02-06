Does Nuwellis Inc (NUWE)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.19% during that session. The NUWE stock price is -2169.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.44 and 15.22% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.26K shares.
Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information
Sporting -5.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NUWE stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 9.98%. Year-to-date, Nuwellis Inc shares have moved -21.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) have changed -22.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.
Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nuwellis Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.51%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 84.19% over the past 5 years.
NUWE Dividends
Nuwellis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.16% with a share float percentage of 1.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuwellis Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 24097.0 shares worth more than $64820.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.29% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 10404.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27986.0 and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 24097.0 shares of worth $64820.0 while later fund manager owns 599.0 shares of worth $1587.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.