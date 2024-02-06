Does Nuwellis Inc (NUWE)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.19% during that session. The NUWE stock price is -2169.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.44 and 15.22% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.26K shares.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Sporting -5.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NUWE stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 9.98%. Year-to-date, Nuwellis Inc shares have moved -21.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) have changed -22.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.