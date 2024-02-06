Does i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $447.75M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.46% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -82.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Sporting -4.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IAUX stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 15.25%. Year-to-date, i-80 Gold Corp shares have moved -14.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) have changed -6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.23.