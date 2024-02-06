DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Shares Have Loss -3.20% Over The Past Month

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 9.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.85B, closed the last trade at $53.21 per share which meant it lost -$4.91 on the day or -8.45% during that session. The DOCU stock price is -30.52% off its 52-week high price of $69.45 and 28.38% above the 52-week low of $38.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.72 million shares.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Sporting -8.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DOCU stock price touched $53.21 or saw a rise of 15.93%. Year-to-date, DocuSign Inc shares have moved -10.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have changed -3.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.