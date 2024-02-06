DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Shares Have Loss -3.20% Over The Past Month

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 9.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.85B, closed the last trade at $53.21 per share which meant it lost -$4.91 on the day or -8.45% during that session. The DOCU stock price is -30.52% off its 52-week high price of $69.45 and 28.38% above the 52-week low of $38.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.72 million shares.
DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information
Sporting -8.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DOCU stock price touched $53.21 or saw a rise of 15.93%. Year-to-date, DocuSign Inc shares have moved -10.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have changed -3.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that DocuSign Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.38%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.59% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 41.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.
DOCU Dividends
DocuSign Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.82% with a share float percentage of 76.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign Inc having a total of 935 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 20.5 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.09% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $630.17 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 6.27 million shares of worth $320.4 million while later fund manager owns 6.19 million shares of worth $316.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.