Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $518.71M, closed the last trade at $5.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -4.30% during that session. The APPS stock price is -251.56% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and 19.92% above the 52-week low of $4.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Sporting -4.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APPS stock price touched $5.12 or saw a rise of 14.52%. Year-to-date, Digital Turbine Inc shares have moved -25.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have changed -19.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.