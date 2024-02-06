DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Investors To Make Money Again

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.17B, closed the recent trade at $33.84 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The XRAY stock price is -27.78% off its 52-week high price of $43.24 and 22.37% above the 52-week low of $26.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XRAY stock price touched $33.84 or saw a rise of 4.3%. Year-to-date, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares have moved -4.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have changed -4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.6.