Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Shares Are Up 45.45% So Far This Year

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 16.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The DNN stock price is -3.37% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 55.77% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.95 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting -1.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DNN stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp shares have moved 17.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) have changed 23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.