Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Shares Are Up 45.45% So Far This Year

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 16.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The DNN stock price is -3.37% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 55.77% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.95 million shares.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information
Sporting -1.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DNN stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp shares have moved 17.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) have changed 23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.
Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Denison Mines Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.00%.
DNN Dividends
Denison Mines Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.93% with a share float percentage of 45.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 42.89 million shares worth more than $53.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 4.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 38.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.53 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.82% shares in the company for having 42.86 million shares of worth $70.72 million while later fund manager owns 36.63 million shares of worth $45.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.12% of company’s outstanding stock.