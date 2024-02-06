CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.90M, closed the recent trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The GDTC stock price is -189.06% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 26.25% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.61K shares.

CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) trade information

Sporting -0.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GDTC stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved -34.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) have changed -27.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.