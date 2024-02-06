CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.90M, closed the recent trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The GDTC stock price is -189.06% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 26.25% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.61K shares.
CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) trade information
Sporting -0.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GDTC stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved -34.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) have changed -27.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (GDTC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -27.77% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $90k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.
GDTC Dividends
CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 65.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.07% with a share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.