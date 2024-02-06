CVS Health Corp (CVS) Has Fallen -0.89%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 23.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.22B, closed the last trade at $72.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The CVS stock price is -25.1% off its 52-week high price of $90.62 and 11.09% above the 52-week low of $64.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.95 million shares.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CVS stock price touched $72.44 or saw a rise of 3.4%. Year-to-date, CVS Health Corp shares have moved -8.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have changed -10.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.