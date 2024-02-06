Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $781.28M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The CRON stock price is -28.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.64 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRON stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc shares have moved -1.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed -3.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.