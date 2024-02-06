Could Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.10B, closed the last trade at $36.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The TWST stock price is -9.15% off its 52-week high price of $39.74 and 68.53% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TWST stock price touched $36.41 or saw a rise of 4.28%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corp shares have moved -1.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed 8.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.27.