Could Agrify Corp (AGFY)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 33.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.82M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 32.76% during that session. The AGFY stock price is -1076.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

Sporting 32.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AGFY stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 22.73%. Year-to-date, Agrify Corp shares have moved -32.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) have changed -35.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 17340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Agrify Corp (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.87% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.64 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -50.00% for the current quarter and -46.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -208.26% over the past 5 years.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on January 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.54% with a share float percentage of 1.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agrify Corp having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $65940.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 1.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AXS Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 28700.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5407.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 26368.0 shares of worth $4751.0 while later fund manager owns 9456.0 shares of worth $1781.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.