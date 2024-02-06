CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 17.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.17B, closed the last trade at $12.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The CNHI stock price is -40.41% off its 52-week high price of $17.06 and 19.59% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.36 million shares.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNHI stock price touched $12.15 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, CNH Industrial NV shares have moved -0.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have changed 2.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.