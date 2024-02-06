CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 17.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.17B, closed the last trade at $12.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The CNHI stock price is -40.41% off its 52-week high price of $17.06 and 19.59% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.36 million shares.
CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information
Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNHI stock price touched $12.15 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, CNH Industrial NV shares have moved -0.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have changed 2.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.
CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that CNH Industrial NV shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.44%, compared to 7.50% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.40%.
CNHI Dividends
CNH Industrial NV is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 2.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.73% with a share float percentage of 68.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial NV having a total of 650 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 112.76 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Harris Associates L.P. held 8.45% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 38.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $549.0 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 39.98 million shares of worth $575.69 million while later fund manager owns 24.26 million shares of worth $349.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.