Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 11.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.05B, closed the last trade at $19.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The CLF stock price is -14.72% off its 52-week high price of $22.83 and 31.61% above the 52-week low of $13.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.09 million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLF stock price touched $19.90 or saw a rise of 4.14%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have moved -2.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have changed 4.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.