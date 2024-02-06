Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 11.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.05B, closed the last trade at $19.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The CLF stock price is -14.72% off its 52-week high price of $22.83 and 31.61% above the 52-week low of $13.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.09 million shares.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information
Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLF stock price touched $19.90 or saw a rise of 4.14%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have moved -2.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have changed 4.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.15%, compared to 10.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.79% over the past 5 years.
CLF Dividends
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 22 and April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.75% with a share float percentage of 68.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc having a total of 822 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 50.82 million shares worth more than $851.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.99% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $842.19 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 16.09 million shares of worth $269.59 million while later fund manager owns 15.91 million shares of worth $248.66 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.