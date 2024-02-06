Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Shares Lost -$1.04 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 14.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.31B, closed the last trade at $54.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The C stock price is -6.33% off its 52-week high price of $57.95 and 29.96% above the 52-week low of $38.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.97 million shares.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the C stock price touched $54.50 or saw a rise of 5.95%. Year-to-date, Citigroup Inc shares have moved 5.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have changed 1.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.