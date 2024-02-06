Catalent Inc. (CTLT): What Makes The Stock Good?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 21.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.81B, closed the last trade at $59.82 per share which meant it gained $5.31 on the day or 9.74% during that session. The CTLT stock price is -24.52% off its 52-week high price of $74.49 and 47.43% above the 52-week low of $31.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) trade information

Sporting 9.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTLT stock price touched $59.82 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Catalent Inc. shares have moved 33.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have changed 37.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.5.