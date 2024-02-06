Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.71% Stock Price Loss

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 30.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.00B, closed the last trade at $15.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -3.71% during that session. The CCL stock price is -24.7% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 47.13% above the 52-week low of $8.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.45 million shares.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting -3.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CCL stock price touched $15.83 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corp. shares have moved -14.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have changed -6.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 104.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.