Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Is Down -5.41%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $20.79 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -5.41% during that session. The CSIQ stock price is -117.85% off its 52-week high price of $45.29 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $17.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Sporting -5.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CSIQ stock price touched $20.79 or saw a rise of 11.08%. Year-to-date, Canadian Solar Inc shares have moved -20.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have changed -14.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.58.