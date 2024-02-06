Canada Goose Holdings Inc Shares Are Down -37.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $11.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -4.98% during that session. The GOOS stock price is -91.46% off its 52-week high price of $22.65 and 17.16% above the 52-week low of $9.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Sporting -4.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOOS stock price touched $11.83 or saw a rise of 10.65%. Year-to-date, Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares have moved -0.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have changed 4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.24.