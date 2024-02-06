Canada Goose Holdings Inc Shares Are Down -37.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $11.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -4.98% during that session. The GOOS stock price is -91.46% off its 52-week high price of $22.65 and 17.16% above the 52-week low of $9.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) trade information
Sporting -4.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOOS stock price touched $11.83 or saw a rise of 10.65%. Year-to-date, Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares have moved -0.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have changed 4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.24.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.13%, compared to -5.20% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -15.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.30%.
GOOS Dividends
Canada Goose Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.39% with a share float percentage of 117.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canada Goose Holdings Inc having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 7.44 million shares worth more than $132.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 14.64% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.36 million and represent 11.98% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.23% shares in the company for having 4.69 million shares of worth $83.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.6 million shares of worth $38.12 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.12% of company’s outstanding stock.