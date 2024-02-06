Can Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 3.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $526.66M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The URG stock price is -1.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.01 and 58.59% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the URG stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved 28.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 32.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.