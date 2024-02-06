Can Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 3.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $526.66M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The URG stock price is -1.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.01 and 58.59% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information
Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the URG stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved 28.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 32.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 88.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91,847.40%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.33 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
URG Dividends
Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.80% with a share float percentage of 58.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 25.94 million shares worth more than $27.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 9.76% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 15.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.99 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 14.0 million shares of worth $14.7 million while later fund manager owns 13.38 million shares of worth $20.61 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.03% of company’s outstanding stock.