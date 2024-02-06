BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.85B, closed the last trade at $33.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The BBIO stock price is -31.79% off its 52-week high price of $44.32 and 68.63% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Sporting -0.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BBIO stock price touched $33.63 or saw a rise of 11.03%. Year-to-date, BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares have moved -16.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) have changed -8.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.38.