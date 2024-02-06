Blend Labs Inc (BLND)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $716.06M, closed the recent trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 7.25% during that session. The BLND stock price is -1.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 81.6% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Sporting 7.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BLND stock price touched $2.88. Year-to-date, Blend Labs Inc shares have moved 13.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have changed 14.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.73.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blend Labs Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 123.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.44%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.10% and 53.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.93 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $42.78 million and $37.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.70% for the current quarter and 10.70% for the next.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.85% with a share float percentage of 51.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blend Labs Inc having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 19.13 million shares worth more than $18.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Atlantic, L.P. held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX, Ltd., with the holding of over 14.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.04 million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 6.43 million shares of worth $6.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.37 million shares of worth $2.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.