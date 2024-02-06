BlackBerry Ltd Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the recent trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The BB stock price is -113.75% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 3.72% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.07 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information
Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BB stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Ltd shares have moved -24.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have changed -17.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.
BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BlackBerry Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 13.10% for the industry.
BB Dividends
BlackBerry Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.92% with a share float percentage of 53.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Ltd having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 46.72 million shares worth more than $258.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 8.00% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Fifthdelta Ltd, with the holding of over 42.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.61 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 16.75 million shares of worth $78.9 million while later fund manager owns 9.98 million shares of worth $55.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.