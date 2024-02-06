BlackBerry Ltd Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the recent trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The BB stock price is -113.75% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 3.72% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.07 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BB stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Ltd shares have moved -24.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have changed -17.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.