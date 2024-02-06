Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Regions Financial Corp. (RF) tumbled -1.86%

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 9.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.70B, closed the last trade at $17.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.86% during that session. The RF stock price is -34.74% off its 52-week high price of $24.20 and 23.61% above the 52-week low of $13.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.72 million shares.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) trade information

Sporting -1.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RF stock price touched $17.96 or saw a rise of 8.6%. Year-to-date, Regions Financial Corp. shares have moved -7.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) have changed -5.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.