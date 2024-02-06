Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) swung 2.26%

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.71M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it 2.26% during that session. The BTTX stock price is -747.37% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTTX stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Better Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -0.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) have changed 14.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.