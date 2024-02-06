Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) swung 2.26%

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.71M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it 2.26% during that session. The BTTX stock price is -747.37% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.
Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information
Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTTX stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Better Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -0.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) have changed 14.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.
Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Better Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.11%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.60% and 56.40% for the next quarter.
BTTX Dividends
Better Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 51.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.11% with a share float percentage of 10.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Therapeutics Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.