Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 10.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the last trade at $2.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The BTE stock price is -56.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 2.69% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.63 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTE stock price touched $2.97 or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Baytex Energy Corp shares have moved -10.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) have changed -10.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.