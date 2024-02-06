Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 9.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.63B, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The BBD stock price is -13.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.55 and 30.03% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.98 million shares.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting 0.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BBD stock price touched $3.13 or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares have moved -10.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) have changed -7.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.