B2gold Corp (BTG) Shares Have Declined -14.56% Year To Date

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.51B, closed the recent trade at $2.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The BTG stock price is -62.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.40 and 2.59% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.13 million shares.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTG stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, B2gold Corp shares have moved -14.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) have changed -11.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.