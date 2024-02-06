Atreca Inc (BCEL) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.90M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -9.13% during that session. The BCEL stock price is -640.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.61 million shares.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Sporting -9.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCEL stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 34.21%. Year-to-date, Atreca Inc shares have moved 89.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) have changed 113.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.