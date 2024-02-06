Atreca Inc (BCEL) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.90M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -9.13% during that session. The BCEL stock price is -640.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.61 million shares.
Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information
Sporting -9.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCEL stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 34.21%. Year-to-date, Atreca Inc shares have moved 89.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) have changed 113.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Atreca Inc (BCEL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Atreca Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.11%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.40% and 59.30% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.59% over the past 5 years.
BCEL Dividends
Atreca Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.54% with a share float percentage of 34.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atreca Inc having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $3.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 10.84% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.16 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.