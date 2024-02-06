Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Shares Gain $0.21 After Investor Confidence Raised

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.33B, closed the recent trade at $73.48 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The ARM stock price is -8.79% off its 52-week high price of $79.94 and 36.72% above the 52-week low of $46.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.63 million shares.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ARM stock price touched $73.48 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares have moved -2.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) have changed 9.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.